Overview of Dr. Peter Caputo, MD

Dr. Peter Caputo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Alta View Hospital, Cleveland Clinic, Jordan Valley Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Caputo works at Granger Medical Summit Urology in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Riverton, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.