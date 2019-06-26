Overview of Dr. Peter Carey, MD

Dr. Peter Carey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Carey works at Urology Associates Frdricksbr in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.