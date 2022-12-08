See All Neurosurgeons in Elkhart, IN
Dr. Peter Carney, MD

Neurosurgery
3.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Carney, MD

Dr. Peter Carney, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen.

Dr. Carney works at Peter M Carney MD PC in Elkhart, IN with other offices in Bremen, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carney's Office Locations

    Peter M. Carney M.d. PC
    244 Waterfall Dr, Elkhart, IN 46516 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 389-7737
    Cutting Edge Integrative Pain Centers
    1020 High Rd, Bremen, IN 46506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 546-2211
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of Bremen

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Epilepsy
Myelopathy
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Pathological Spine Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Nerve Block
Spondylolisthesis
Upper Back Pain
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 08, 2022
    I have been under the care of Dr. Carney for many years to address an inoperable tailbone issue. He is always very understanding and listens to the details of my pain journey. I have been able to function somewhat normally after his treatment regimen when previous pain management specialists have failed. As my pain has migrated to other areas, I have always been heard by Dr. Carney to have the specific ailment targeted for relief. I have full confidence in his decades of experience and highly recommend him to anyone who has suffered chronic pain that has not been adequately addressed.
    About Dr. Peter Carney, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 61 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174516496
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
