Overview of Dr. Peter Carney, MD

Dr. Peter Carney, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen.



Dr. Carney works at Peter M Carney MD PC in Elkhart, IN with other offices in Bremen, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.