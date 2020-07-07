See All Urologists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Peter Carroll, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Peter Carroll, MD

Urology
3.6 (9)
Map Pin Small San Francisco, CA
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Carroll, MD

Dr. Peter Carroll, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.

Dr. Carroll works at University of California At San Francisco in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Carroll's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of California At San Francisco
    1825 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 353-7171
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostate Cancer
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostate Removal
Prostate Cancer
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostate Removal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Carroll?

    Jul 07, 2020
    I had prostate cancer and elected to have my prostate removed. I searched all over the US for the best doctor and facility and found Dr Carroll and UCSF to be among the best in the nation. The staff and Dr Carroll were outstanding to work with and my surgery was incredibly precise, minimizing the side effects such a surgery can produce. I highly recommend Dr. Carroll!
    Tom Safford — Jul 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Carroll, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter Carroll, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Carroll to family and friends

    Dr. Carroll's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Carroll

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Carroll, MD.

    About Dr. Peter Carroll, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366461667
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carroll works at University of California At San Francisco in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Carroll’s profile.

    Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Peter Carroll, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.