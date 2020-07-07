Overview of Dr. Peter Carroll, MD

Dr. Peter Carroll, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.



Dr. Carroll works at University of California At San Francisco in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.