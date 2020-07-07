Dr. Peter Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Carroll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Carroll, MD
Dr. Peter Carroll, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Carroll works at
Dr. Carroll's Office Locations
University of California At San Francisco1825 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-7171Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had prostate cancer and elected to have my prostate removed. I searched all over the US for the best doctor and facility and found Dr Carroll and UCSF to be among the best in the nation. The staff and Dr Carroll were outstanding to work with and my surgery was incredibly precise, minimizing the side effects such a surgery can produce. I highly recommend Dr. Carroll!
About Dr. Peter Carroll, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1366461667
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods.