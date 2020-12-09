Dr. Caruana has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Caruana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Caruana, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Caruana works at
Locations
The Vancouver Clinic700 NE 87th Ave Ste 310, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 882-2778
The Vancouver Clinic2525 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 882-2778
The Vancouver Clinic501 SE 172nd Ave Ste 240, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (360) 882-2778
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Caruana was kind and thorough. He listened and asked questions. He explained things to me and was interesting and informative.
About Dr. Peter Caruana, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1073802773
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
