Dr. Peter Caruso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caruso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Caruso, MD
Dr. Peter Caruso, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Anderson County Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Saint Luke's Women's Health South12330 Metcalf Ave Ste 420, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 323-9000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson County Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
FTM and I never wanted a “man” doctor but I got him and he was the absolute best and I would chose him over and over for a pregnancy. Makes you feel like he truly does care, nothing too little or insignificant , he doesn’t brush you off for any concerns and makes sure you’re always taken care of. Not the best experience with other doctors on call, caruso is the best.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- Uc Irvine-Meml Med Ctr
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
- University of Kansas
Dr. Caruso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caruso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caruso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caruso has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caruso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Caruso speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Caruso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caruso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caruso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caruso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.