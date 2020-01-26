See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Peter Castillo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (69)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Castillo, MD

Dr. Peter Castillo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College M D |Universidad Aut noma de Guadalajara M D and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Contra Costa Regional Medical Center, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Washington Hospital.

Dr. Castillo works at Women's Pelvic Health Institute in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Castillo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    To Be Primary Care
    15215 National Ave Ste 104, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 246-2859
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Contra Costa Regional Medical Center
  • El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Nausea
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 26, 2020
    Today I had the opportunity to spend the day with Dr Castillo in his office for his DiVa / "O" shot training opportunity in Los Gatos, CA. Absolutely fantastic learning environment with the ability to see him in patient treatment while he reviewed the data/research he has been involved with in an industry which needs to be made more available to more of us providing women's wellness care.
    M G. C. — Jan 26, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Peter Castillo, MD
    About Dr. Peter Castillo, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164521035
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery - Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    • Obstetrics and Gynecology - St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College M D |Universidad Aut noma de Guadalajara M D
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castillo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castillo works at Women's Pelvic Health Institute in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Castillo’s profile.

    Dr. Castillo has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

