Overview of Dr. Peter Castillo, MD

Dr. Peter Castillo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College M D |Universidad Aut noma de Guadalajara M D and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Contra Costa Regional Medical Center, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Castillo works at Women's Pelvic Health Institute in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.