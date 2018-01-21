Overview

Dr. Peter Cataldo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burlington, VT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Vermont Medical Center.



Dr. Cataldo works at Colon and Rectal Surgery in Burlington, VT. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.