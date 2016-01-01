See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Nashville, TN
Dr. Peter Cathcart, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Cathcart, MD

Dr. Peter Cathcart, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.

Dr. Cathcart works at Main Street Clinic in Nashville, TN with other offices in Madison, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cathcart's Office Locations

    Main Street Clinic
    905 Main St, Nashville, TN 37206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 227-3000
    Madison Family Clinic
    601 W Due West Ave, Madison, TN 37115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 227-3000
    Inglewood Clinic
    3904 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 227-3000
    United Neighborhood Health Services
    2711 Foster Ave, Nashville, TN 37210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 227-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regions Hospital

Nausea
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Chest Pain
Nausea
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Chest Pain

Nausea
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Acidosis
Anemia
Anxiety
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cough
Diarrhea
Fever
Headache
Hernia
Migraine
Obesity
Rash
Shingles
Vertigo
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    About Dr. Peter Cathcart, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1407115538
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Cathcart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cathcart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cathcart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cathcart has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cathcart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cathcart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cathcart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

