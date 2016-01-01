Overview

Dr. Peter Cawley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center.



Dr. Cawley works at Geisinger Heart And Vascular Center in Scranton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.