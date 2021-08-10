Dr. Peter Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Chang, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Chang, MD
Dr. Peter Chang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Office8990 Garfield St, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Listens and retains what you say. Does not rush the appointment. Pleasant and affable.
About Dr. Peter Chang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1184667560
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
