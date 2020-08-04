Dr. Peter Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Chang, MD
Dr. Peter Chang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Chang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
-
1
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Surgery330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (978) 373-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
Dr Chang performed my robotic prostate enucleation. Prior to the procedure he explained everything clearly and was quite patient with my questions and concerns. He made a point of seeing me as I was being prepped, addressing my concerns. The procedure went well and achieved all I hoped for. I learned he is highly regarded by his colleagues; my experience more than confirms that regard.
About Dr. Peter Chang, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1275733867
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Cornell University Medical College
- Stanford University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.