Dr. Peter Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Chang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
-
1
New York Office1049 Park Ave Ste 1-C, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 427-9888
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
Dr Chang listened carefully to me and was informative and empathetic. He took his time, thoroughly explained the diagnosis and he followed up with a phone call after I left his office a message. Great doctor!
About Dr. Peter Chang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1619995610
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- Mt Sinai Hsop
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.