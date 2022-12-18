Dr. Peter Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Chang, MD
Dr. Peter Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University|Tufts University School Of Medicine/Va Hospital|Tufts University|Tufts University School Of Medicine/Va Hospital and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Massachusetts General Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Massachusetts Eye Research and Surgery Institution1440 Main St Ste 201, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 891-6377Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Peter Lou M D PC10 Hawthorne Pl Ste 106, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 523-0955Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Retina Consultants of Worcester63 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 791-1217Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Martin's Point
- Massachusetts Group Insurance Commission (GIC)
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From the moment of my first visit I had no doubt of Dr. Chang's competency & aptitude. He was easy to talk to & his responses to my questions were straightforward & easy to understand. He is a self- confessed "eye nerd" which is exactly what I needed! I could not be happier with my new lenses after cataract surgery complicated by Macular Degeneration. Dr. Chang is one of the most knowledgeable & talented doctors I have ever met. I would wholeheartedly recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Peter Chang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1801107859
Education & Certifications
- Illinois Eye & Ear Infirmary
- New York Eye And Ear Infirmary
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Tufts University|Tufts University School Of Medicine/Va Hospital|Tufts University|Tufts University School Of Medicine/Va Hospital
- Ophthalmology
