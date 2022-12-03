See All Dermatologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Peter Chang, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
5.0 (223)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Dr. Peter Chang, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia At Virginia Commonwealth University-M.D.|University Of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D.|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine-D.M.D. and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Chang works at Timeless Plastic Surgery in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Timeless Plastic Surgery
    1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 300, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 404-6739

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Arm Reduction Surgery
Blepharoplasty
Abdominoplasty
Arm Reduction Surgery
Blepharoplasty

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arm Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fat Reduction Procedure Chevron Icon
Full Face Lift Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Spider Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lip Surgery Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Facelift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Titan Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 223 ratings
    Patient Ratings (223)
    5 Star
    (221)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Peter Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    Specialties
    22 years of experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1891961017
    • 1891961017
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Virginia At Virginia Commonwealth University-M.D.|University Of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D.|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine-D.M.D.
    Medical Education
    Plastic Surgery
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang works at Timeless Plastic Surgery in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chang’s profile.

    223 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

