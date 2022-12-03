Dr. Peter Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Chang, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia At Virginia Commonwealth University-M.D.|University Of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D.|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine-D.M.D. and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
-
1
Timeless Plastic Surgery1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 300, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (832) 404-6739
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Care Credit
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
Great job my 2nd surgery done by him extremely happy staff is awesome always helpful no complaints
About Dr. Peter Chang, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891961017
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia At Virginia Commonwealth University-M.D.|University Of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D.|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine-D.M.D.
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang speaks Spanish.
223 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.