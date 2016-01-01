Overview

Dr. Peter Chen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NANTONG MEDICAL COLLEGE / NORTH KIANGSU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, Multicare Capital Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Providence St. Peter Hospital, St. Clare Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at Pulse Heart Institute Cardiology and Electrophysiology Services in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Auburn, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.