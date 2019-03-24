Overview of Dr. Peter Cheng, MD

Dr. Peter Cheng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Cheng works at Columbia Medical Practice in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.