Overview of Dr. Peter Chioros, DPM

Dr. Peter Chioros, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Chioros works at Northshore Orthopaedic & Spine Institute - Swedish Hospital in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.