Dr. Peter Citron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Citron, MD
Dr. Peter Citron, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine, Buffalo, N.Y.|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Citron's Office Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr citron is the best!!
About Dr. Peter Citron, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1255328597
Education & Certifications
- Hematology/Oncology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Statue University of New York - Buffcalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences - Internal Medicine|SUNY State University Of New York
- State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine, Buffalo, N.Y.|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Citron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Citron accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Citron using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Citron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Citron has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Citron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Citron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Citron.
