Dr. Peter Citron, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine, Buffalo, N.Y.|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Citron works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.