Dr. Peter Clark, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (19)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Clark, MD

Dr. Peter Clark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.

Dr. Clark works at Women's Health Specialists of Morristown in Morristown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clark's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Health Specialists of Morristown
    609 McFarland St, Morristown, TN 37814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 492-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear Abnormalities
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Clark, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396743951
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Ky Coll Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clark works at Women's Health Specialists of Morristown in Morristown, TN. View the full address on Dr. Clark’s profile.

    Dr. Clark has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

