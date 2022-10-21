Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Clark, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Clark, MD
Dr. Peter Clark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
Women's Health Specialists of Morristown609 McFarland St, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 492-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My favorite Dr. Does a great job:
About Dr. Peter Clark, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1396743951
Education & Certifications
- U Ky Coll Med
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
