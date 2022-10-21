Overview of Dr. Peter Clark, MD

Dr. Peter Clark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.



Dr. Clark works at Women's Health Specialists of Morristown in Morristown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.