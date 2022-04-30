Overview

Dr. Peter Clothier, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Clothier works at Dublin Primary Care in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.