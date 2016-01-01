Overview of Dr. Peter Cole, MD

Dr. Peter Cole, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Cole works at Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia, Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.