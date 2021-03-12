See All Urologists in Evanston, IL
Dr. Peter Colegrove, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Peter Colegrove, MD

Urology
2.7 (20)
Map Pin Small Evanston, IL
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Colegrove, MD

Dr. Peter Colegrove, MD is an Urology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Colegrove works at Comprehensive Care Center in Evanston, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Raza Khan, MD
Dr. Raza Khan, MD
2.3 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Nejd Alsikafi, MD
Dr. Nejd Alsikafi, MD
3.7 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Sutchin Patel, MD
Dr. Sutchin Patel, MD
4.2 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.

Dr. Colegrove's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey M Ignatoff
    1000 Central St Ste 720, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 475-8600
  2. 2
    2150 Pfingsten Rd Ste 2260, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 475-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Benign Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Tumor Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Colegrove?

    Mar 12, 2021
    Dr. Colegrove met me on time, clearly explained all items related to my condition and options. He got me through a difficult medical procedure and ensured the test results were delivered on time. I did have to prompt him for a follow-up call, but that was efficient and mostly informative. In all, I felt he is a competent professional who gave me good care, though was a little clipped at times.
    Trustworthy and Competent Doctor; Little Bit Curt — Mar 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Colegrove, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter Colegrove, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Colegrove to family and friends

    Dr. Colegrove's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Colegrove

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Colegrove, MD.

    About Dr. Peter Colegrove, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184638496
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Arizona College of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Arizona
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Colegrove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colegrove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colegrove has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colegrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colegrove has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colegrove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Colegrove. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colegrove.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colegrove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colegrove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Peter Colegrove, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.