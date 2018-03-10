Dr. Peter Collori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Collori, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Collori, MD
Dr. Peter Collori, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They completed their residency with Univ Hi-J A Burns Sch Med, Psychiatry
Dr. Collori works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Collori's Office Locations
-
1
Peter Collori, MD, Inc.7192 Kalanianaole Hwy Ste D204B, Honolulu, HI 96825 Directions (808) 371-4670Monday5:00pm - 7:00pmTuesday4:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday5:00pm - 7:00pmFriday5:00pm - 7:00pmSaturday4:00pm - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collori?
I started seeing Dr. Collori to work on some issues that were affecting my parenting. Chose him because he accepts quest and participates in Online care. Turns out I lucked out. He is a great professional, very helpful, insightful, and caring. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Peter Collori, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1336242791
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hi-J A Burns Sch Med, Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collori has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collori accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collori works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Collori. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.