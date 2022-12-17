See All Vascular Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Peter Connolly, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.9 (87)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Connolly, MD

Dr. Peter Connolly, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center

Dr. Connolly works at Vascular and Endovascular Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Aneurysm and Iliac Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Connolly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular and Endovascular Surgery
    525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Aneurysm
Iliac Aneurysm
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Aneurysm
Iliac Aneurysm

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Iliac Aneurysm
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Aortic Aneurysm
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Carotid Artery Disease
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Stenosis
Arterial Insufficiency
Arteriovenous Malformation
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Claudication
Diabetic Ulcers
Embolism
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Disorders
Leg Circulation
Lymphedema
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thrombosis
Vascular Disease
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    About Dr. Peter Connolly, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Connolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Connolly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Connolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Connolly works at Vascular and Endovascular Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Connolly’s profile.

    Dr. Connolly has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Aneurysm and Iliac Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connolly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connolly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connolly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connolly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

