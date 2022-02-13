Dr. Connolly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Connolly, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Connolly, MD
Dr. Peter Connolly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University.
Dr. Connolly works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Connolly's Office Locations
-
1
Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital145 Ward Hill Ave, Haverhill, MA 01835 Directions (978) 372-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Connolly?
Excellent care Explained everything clearly Felt like I was the only patient yhere
About Dr. Peter Connolly, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1376534909
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connolly accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connolly works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connolly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connolly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connolly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.