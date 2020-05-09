Dr. Peter Contini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Contini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Contini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Contini, MD
Dr. Peter Contini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Contini works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Contini's Office Locations
-
1
Almaden Pediatrics6489 Camden Ave, San Jose, CA 95120 Directions (408) 268-1122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Contini?
Dr. Pete and his employees (especially Brenda) are outstanding! There hasn't been one time in 13 years that we haven't been 100% satisfied with Almaden Pediatrics.
About Dr. Peter Contini, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346390119
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Sf School Of Med
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Contini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Contini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Contini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Contini works at
Dr. Contini speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Contini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Contini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Contini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Contini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.