Dr. Peter Coopersmith, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Coopersmith, MD

Dr. Peter Coopersmith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Coopersmith works at Caplin Saitowitz and Coopersmith in San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Coopersmith's Office Locations

    Kevin Saitowitz MD
    2186 Geary Blvd Ste 311, San Francisco, CA 94115 (415) 921-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Peter Coopersmith, MD

  Internal Medicine
  23 years of experience
  English
  1427157163
Education & Certifications

  CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Coopersmith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Coopersmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Coopersmith works at Caplin Saitowitz and Coopersmith in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Coopersmith’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Coopersmith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coopersmith.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coopersmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coopersmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

