Dr. Peter Corda, DO

Pain Medicine
3.8 (16)
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Peter Corda, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Williamstown, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Corda works at Professional Pain Management and Associates in Williamstown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Professional Pain Management and Associates
    2007 N Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ 08094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 16, 2019
    Dr. Corda is the reason that I am able to have any semblance of a life without constant excruciating pain for the past 19 yrs. He is kind, caring, compassionate & extremely knowledgeable about different options to resolving the problems I was facing, crushed nerves C1-C7. He always tries to take the least invasive care decision possible, while preparing me for the time when a more definitive procedure is necessary. Dr. Corda has relationships with the TOP doctors needed to coordinate that care.
    Dsonna Myers in Mullica Hill, NJ — Feb 16, 2019
    About Dr. Peter Corda, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1861477192
    Education & Certifications

    • Jefferson Hospital NJ
    • Metropolitan Hospital Center
    • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Corda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Corda works at Professional Pain Management and Associates in Williamstown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Corda’s profile.

    Dr. Corda has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Corda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

