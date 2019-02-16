Overview

Dr. Peter Corda, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Williamstown, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Corda works at Professional Pain Management and Associates in Williamstown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.