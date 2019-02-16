Dr. Corda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Corda, DO
Overview
Dr. Peter Corda, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Williamstown, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Corda works at
Locations
Professional Pain Management and Associates2007 N Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ 08094 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Corda is the reason that I am able to have any semblance of a life without constant excruciating pain for the past 19 yrs. He is kind, caring, compassionate & extremely knowledgeable about different options to resolving the problems I was facing, crushed nerves C1-C7. He always tries to take the least invasive care decision possible, while preparing me for the time when a more definitive procedure is necessary. Dr. Corda has relationships with the TOP doctors needed to coordinate that care.
About Dr. Peter Corda, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1861477192
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Hospital NJ
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corda works at
Dr. Corda has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Corda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.