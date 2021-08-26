Dr. Peter Cornell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Cornell, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Cornell, MD
Dr. Peter Cornell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Cornell works at
Dr. Cornell's Office Locations
-
1
Peter J. Cornell MD Inc.450 N Bedford Dr Ste 101, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 274-9205
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cornell?
I began wearing glasses when I was 8 years old. Now I am 80 and don’t need them anymore thanks to Dr. Cornell. After surgery for cataracts and glaucoma, I wake up in the morning, open my eyes and can SEE, thanks to Dr. Cornell and his highly skilled team.
About Dr. Peter Cornell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1548370794
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cornell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cornell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cornell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cornell works at
Dr. Cornell has seen patients for Glaucoma, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cornell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cornell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cornell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.