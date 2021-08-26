Overview of Dr. Peter Cornell, MD

Dr. Peter Cornell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Cornell works at Peter J Cornell MD Inc in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.