Dr. Peter Coutlakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coutlakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Coutlakis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Coutlakis, MD
Dr. Peter Coutlakis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Coutlakis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Coutlakis' Office Locations
-
1
Arthritis Specialists Ltd1401 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 1200, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 373-6151
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coutlakis?
Dr. Peter Coutlakis has been one of my doctors since about 2015. I have struggled for much of my adult life with constant fatigue and aches and pains. Dr. Coutlakis has taken the time to really get to know me, listen fully, and form a relationship with me. He is truly caring and compassionate, and he is not about to give up until he figures out the best way to help you. Aches and pains can be tricky, as can bloodwork results and medications. What I appreciate about Dr. Coutlakis is his attention to how I feel, what seems to work and what doesn't, and his dedication to finding ways to help ease my pain and make movement more comfortable. I have gone through long patches of time where a quick visit with Dr. C to try something new would be all I would need for 6-12 months. Sometimes, new things flare up. Recently, this was the case. I have been struggling and left a message with his nurse. The next morning, first thing, he was on the phone taking time to talk to me personally. The best!
About Dr. Peter Coutlakis, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1528064482
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Program
- Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Program
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coutlakis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coutlakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coutlakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coutlakis works at
Dr. Coutlakis has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coutlakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Coutlakis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coutlakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coutlakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coutlakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.