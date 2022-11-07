See All Rheumatologists in North Chesterfield, VA
Dr. Peter Coutlakis, MD

Rheumatology
3.9 (29)
Map Pin Small North Chesterfield, VA
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Coutlakis, MD

Dr. Peter Coutlakis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Coutlakis works at Arthritis Specialists Ltd in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Coutlakis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis Specialists Ltd
    1401 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 1200, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Fibromyalgia

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 07, 2022
    Dr. Peter Coutlakis has been one of my doctors since about 2015. I have struggled for much of my adult life with constant fatigue and aches and pains. Dr. Coutlakis has taken the time to really get to know me, listen fully, and form a relationship with me. He is truly caring and compassionate, and he is not about to give up until he figures out the best way to help you. Aches and pains can be tricky, as can bloodwork results and medications. What I appreciate about Dr. Coutlakis is his attention to how I feel, what seems to work and what doesn't, and his dedication to finding ways to help ease my pain and make movement more comfortable. I have gone through long patches of time where a quick visit with Dr. C to try something new would be all I would need for 6-12 months. Sometimes, new things flare up. Recently, this was the case. I have been struggling and left a message with his nurse. The next morning, first thing, he was on the phone taking time to talk to me personally. The best!
    M. Smith — Nov 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Peter Coutlakis, MD
    About Dr. Peter Coutlakis, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528064482
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Program
    Residency
    • Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Program
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Coutlakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coutlakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coutlakis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coutlakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coutlakis works at Arthritis Specialists Ltd in North Chesterfield, VA. View the full address on Dr. Coutlakis’s profile.

    Dr. Coutlakis has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coutlakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Coutlakis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coutlakis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coutlakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coutlakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

