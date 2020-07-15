See All Psychiatrists in Covington, LA
Dr. Peter Crapanzano, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Covington, LA
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Crapanzano, MD

Dr. Peter Crapanzano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

Dr. Crapanzano works at Andre Sagrera Cuartas Phd LLC in Covington, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Crapanzano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Andre Sagrera Cuartas Phd LLC
    671 River Highlands Blvd Ste 8, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 624-2942
  2. 2
    Omega Diagnostics Laboratory-covington Clinic
    71338 Highway 21 Ste 101, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 624-2942

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Crapanzano, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Crapanzano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crapanzano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crapanzano works at Andre Sagrera Cuartas Phd LLC in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Crapanzano’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Crapanzano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crapanzano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crapanzano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crapanzano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

