Dr. Peter Curcione, DO
Dr. Peter Curcione, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Fory Myers Office3210 Cleveland Ave Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 368-8277
Gregory F Paine MD3400 Lee Blvd Ste 105, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 Directions (239) 368-8277
Kagan Jugan and Associates2721 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 260, Cape Coral, FL 33904 Directions (239) 574-0011
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Hendry Regional Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Lehigh Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
This doctor (Peter J. Curcione) is used by God to heal people from horrible and unbearable pain. August 2021, after 5.5 years I am pain free in 3 areas that God used this wonderful doctor to make miracles happen in my body. I am forever thankful and grateful to this SPECIAL AGENT OF GOD; that's what he is to me! Thank you from my whole heart Dr. Curcione! The world needs more like you!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- Michigan State University-Blodgett Hospital Campus
- University of Michigan
Dr. Curcione has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curcione accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curcione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curcione has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Glenoid Labrum Tear and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curcione on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Curcione speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Curcione. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curcione.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curcione, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curcione appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.