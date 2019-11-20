Dr. D'Addario has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter D'Addario, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter D'Addario, MD
Dr. Peter D'Addario, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. D'Addario works at
Dr. D'Addario's Office Locations
-
1
Bristol Hospital8 Collins Rd, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 585-6944
-
2
Bristol Health Pulmonary- Southington167 Main St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 426-0252
- 3 15 Riverside Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 585-9473
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. D'Addario?
I've been seeing Dr. D'Addario for several years now, and have found him to be a thoughtful, hard-working, knowledgeable physician. He was treating me for recurring kidney stones, and worked with me and in his own time to help figure out why I was getting them, treating not only the condition and symptoms, but the underlying factors as well, and referring to me another specialist to help solve the problem. Recommend 100%
About Dr. Peter D'Addario, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1891874376
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Addario accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Addario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Addario has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Addario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Addario. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Addario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Addario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Addario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.