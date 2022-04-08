Overview of Dr. Peter Daloni, MD

Dr. Peter Daloni, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center, UPMC Horizon - Greenville and Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Daloni works at Urology Center in Hermitage, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.