Overview of Dr. Peter Daly, MD

Dr. Peter Daly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Mayo Med School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and Regina Hospital.



Dr. Daly works at Summit Orthopedics in Eagan, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.