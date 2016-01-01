Overview

Dr. Peter Danis III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Danis III works at Mercy Clinic in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.