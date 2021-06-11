Dr. Peter D'Arienzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Arienzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter D'Arienzo, MD
Dr. Peter D'Arienzo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Manhasset Eye Physicians PC1615 Northern Blvd Ste 202, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 627-0146
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I felt so comfortable the first time I met Dr. D’arienzo he explained everything to me I was able to get an appointment for my cataract surgery the following week I went to Saint Francis hospital I felt so comfortable with the whole staff the anesthesiologist and Dr D’arienzo and I was not nervous at all , the whole procedure took maybe 20 minutes to half hour and everyone in there was exceptional professional courteous just made me feel so comfortable. I will recommend Dr. D’arienzo and Saint Francis Hospital to everyone. So glad I found him Again, thank you Dr. D’arienzo and staff And Saint Francis Hospital
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, German
- 1992880793
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Ophthalmology
Dr. D'Arienzo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Arienzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Arienzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Arienzo has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Arienzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. D'Arienzo speaks German.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Arienzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Arienzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Arienzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Arienzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.