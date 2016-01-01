Dr. Dayan accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peter Dayan, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Dayan, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Dayan works at
Locations
CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-8595
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
About Dr. Peter Dayan, MD
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1558330688
Education & Certifications
- Childrens National Medical Center
- Childrens National Medical Center|New York Hosp
- Childrens National Medical Center
- Weill Cornell Medical
