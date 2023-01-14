Dr. Peter Debry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Debry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Debry, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Debry, MD
Dr. Peter Debry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
Dr. Debry works at
Dr. Debry's Office Locations
1
Prestige Laser & Cataract Institute7190 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 825-2085
2
Nv Eye Surgery2390 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 852-5743
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. DeBry for about 15 years. He and his staff are so caring and through about the health of your eye care.
About Dr. Peter Debry, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1831137991
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- University Of Wisconsin-Ophthalmology Department
- University Hospital
- Brigham Young University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Debry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debry accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Debry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Debry has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Blepharitis and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Debry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Debry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Debry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Debry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.