Dr. Peter Della Bella, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (4)
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Peter Della Bella, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    50 Upper Montclair Plz Ste 207, Montclair, NJ 07043 (917) 514-7979
    303 5th Ave Rm 1003, New York, NY 10016 (917) 514-7979

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Anxiety Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

3.2
Sep 19, 2017
Wonderful and kind man. Conservative with medications. Very knowledgeable and professional with a great manner with children.
Bloomingdale, NJ — Sep 19, 2017
About Dr. Peter Della Bella, MD

  Psychiatry
  35 years of experience
  English
  1235329103
Education & Certifications

  State University of New York at Buffalo
  Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Della Bella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Della Bella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Della Bella.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Della Bella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Della Bella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

