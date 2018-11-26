Dr. Peter Dellios, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dellios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Dellios, DDS
Overview
Dr. Peter Dellios, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fountain Hills, AZ.
Dr. Dellios works at
Locations
-
1
Fountain Hills Family Dentistry16425 E Palisades Blvd Ste 106, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268 Directions (480) 672-2092
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dellios?
Excellant Dentist. Honest in treatment options. Staff is very nice.
About Dr. Peter Dellios, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1699736009
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dellios has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dellios accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dellios using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dellios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dellios works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dellios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dellios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dellios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dellios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.