Dr. Peter Deluca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Deluca, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Virtua Marlton Hospital.
Dr. Deluca works at
Locations
Office200 S Orange Ave Ste 260, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-6894
Rothman Institute - Marlton, NJ999 Route 73 N Ste 301-401, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (888) 523-4798
Rothman Institute - Washington Township327 GREENTREE RD, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (888) 523-4204
Rothman Institute - South Philadelphia2 Novacare Way, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Directions (888) 523-4384
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute243 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 101, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (888) 523-4817
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Deluca for several years for various issues. I've always received outstanding treatment. I appreciate that Dr. Deluca explores all non-surgical options first.
About Dr. Peter Deluca, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013954262
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital|Yalenew Haven Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deluca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deluca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Deluca using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Deluca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deluca works at
Dr. Deluca speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Deluca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deluca.
