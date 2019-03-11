Overview of Dr. Peter Demopulos, MD

Dr. Peter Demopulos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Multicare Covington Medical Center, St. Anne Hospital, St. Joseph Medical Center, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus, Swedish Issaquah Campus and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Demopulos works at Swedish Heart & Vascular in Seattle, WA with other offices in Edmonds, WA and Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.