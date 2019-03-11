Dr. Demopulos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Demopulos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Demopulos, MD
Dr. Peter Demopulos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Multicare Covington Medical Center, St. Anne Hospital, St. Joseph Medical Center, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus, Swedish Issaquah Campus and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Demopulos works at
Dr. Demopulos' Office Locations
Cherry Hill Clinic550 17th Ave # 4W, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 215-4545
Swedish Edmonds Clinic7320 216th St SW Ste 210, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (206) 320-4642
Swedish Issaquah Clinic751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 3020, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (206) 320-4642
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Multicare Covington Medical Center
- St. Anne Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic. He found problems missed after I spent 6 days inEisenhower hospital with all the tests they did. I would probably be dead by now without him. And he is a genie with an angiogram !! And his caring and communication is just wonderful.
About Dr. Peter Demopulos, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1194780395
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Med Center
- UCSF|University Calif Sf/Moffitt
- U Calif Sf/Moffitt
- Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
