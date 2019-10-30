Overview

Dr. Peter Demos, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.



Dr. Demos works at Primary Care Associates in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.