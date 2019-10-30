Dr. Peter Demos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Demos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Demos, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Dr. Demos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northgate Medical Center125 Liberty St Ste 403, Springfield, MA 01103 Directions (413) 739-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Demos?
Dr. Demos has treated several people in my family. His knowledge is spot-on and he's cured my daughters acne with expertise. The treatment, however, he gave to my grandson was life-changing! My grandson had a rash that came quickly and worsened when he was given other meds from his PCP. I walked into Dr.Demo's office without an appointment and was quickly walked to the back hallway. He came from a patients room, saw my grandson's face, and gave him care right there in the hallway!! Sent him for labs, ect. My grandson's rash (which had bubbled and looked awful was on his FACE,... he was about to begin school ) has since minimized because of Dr. Demo's care! His office staff, including his nurse wife, is kind, and very caring! Thank you all for you concern and care!
About Dr. Peter Demos, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1619977402
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- McKennan Hosp
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demos works at
Dr. Demos has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Demos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.