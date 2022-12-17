Dr. Peter Dempsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dempsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Dempsey, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Dempsey, MD
Dr. Peter Dempsey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Dempsey works at
Dr. Dempsey's Office Locations
-
1
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dempsey?
Dr. Dempsey was excellent. He listened, answered questions, and gave honest opinions and advice. I did not feel rushed and felt very comfortable. Thank you for your kindness and patience.
About Dr. Peter Dempsey, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1386735330
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock M C, Neurological Surgery Dartmouth-Hitchcock M C, General Surgery
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Med Ctr
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dempsey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dempsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dempsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dempsey works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dempsey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dempsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dempsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dempsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.