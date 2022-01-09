See All General Surgeons in Kansas City, KS
General Surgery
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Dipasco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Dipasco works at The University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The University of Kansas Hospital
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-6124
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Thomas R. Whalen MD LLC
    621 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-6840
  3. 3
    Mercy Hospital Saint Louis
    615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-6276
  4. 4
    Mercy Hospital South
    10010 Kennerly Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 525-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant

Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 09, 2022
    Listens to concerns - takes time with patients, knowledgeable , caring
    Dana — Jan 09, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Dipasco, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659491314
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
