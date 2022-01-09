Dr. Peter Dipasco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dipasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Dipasco, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Dipasco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and University Of Kansas Hospital.
The University of Kansas Hospital3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-6124Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Thomas R. Whalen MD LLC621 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6840
Mercy Hospital Saint Louis615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6276
Mercy Hospital South10010 Kennerly Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 525-1000
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Listens to concerns - takes time with patients, knowledgeable , caring
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- General Surgery
Dr. Dipasco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dipasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dipasco has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dipasco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dipasco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dipasco.
