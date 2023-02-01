Dr. Peter Doelger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doelger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Doelger, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Doelger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Bloomfield533 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 246-4029
Hartford - 85 Seymour85 Seymour St Ste 1019, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 246-4029
Wethersfield1260 Silas Deane Hwy Ste 102A, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 246-4029
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
It was a great experience and I felt so comfortable with him. He eased any concerns I had and was direct and to the point. Highly recommend him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Hartford Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
Dr. Doelger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doelger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doelger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doelger has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doelger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doelger speaks Spanish.
186 patients have reviewed Dr. Doelger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doelger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doelger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doelger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.