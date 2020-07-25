Overview of Dr. Peter Donofrio, MD

Dr. Peter Donofrio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Donofrio works at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Anterior Horn Disease and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.