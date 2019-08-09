Dr. Peter Dovgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dovgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Dovgan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Dovgan, MD
Dr. Peter Dovgan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dovgan works at
Dr. Dovgan's Office Locations
Medical Associates of Brevard - Space Coast Vascular655 S Apollo Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 751-2707Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Medical Associates of Brevard - Space Coast Vascular1395 N Courtenay Pkwy Ste 203, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 751-2707Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
After two different doctors tried 3 attempts to clean out veins on my leg, Dr. Dovgan did a bypass and the leg that had been on the verge of amputation is now receiving good blood circulation and I am able to walk again without so much pain.
About Dr. Peter Dovgan, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Creighton U Sch Med
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Dovgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dovgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dovgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dovgan has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dovgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dovgan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dovgan.
